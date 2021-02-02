USA Financial Portformulas Corp Takes Position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 23,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,289,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter valued at $145,000. Kingfisher Capital LLC boosted its stake in A. O. Smith by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 36,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in A. O. Smith by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 45,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,518,000 after acquiring an additional 3,513 shares in the last quarter. 75.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AOS traded up $1.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.09. 9,062 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,481,111. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.41. A. O. Smith Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.81 and a fifty-two week high of $60.45. The stock has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.73, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $834.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.10 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 19.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.85%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. A. O. Smith presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

In other news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total value of $2,801,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 141,212 shares in the company, valued at $7,910,696.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Patricia K. Ackerman sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.39, for a total transaction of $789,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,895.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,646,830. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

