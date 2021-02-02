USA Financial Portformulas Corp Takes Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,824 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,252,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 8,151.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 815,578 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $205,135,000 after acquiring an additional 825,708 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 128.3% in the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 722,306 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $181,674,000 after acquiring an additional 405,985 shares during the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 3rd quarter valued at $96,645,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,483,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in FedEx by 92.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 465,722 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $117,139,000 after buying an additional 223,115 shares in the last quarter. 72.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FDX. Credit Suisse Group set a $368.00 price target on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $365.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $312.00.

Shares of NYSE FDX traded up $4.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $243.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,011,294. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $258.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $246.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.76. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $88.69 and a 1-year high of $305.66.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.45 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.51 earnings per share. Analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

