USANA Health Sciences (USNA) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 9th. Analysts expect USANA Health Sciences to post earnings of $1.36 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE USNA opened at $81.82 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.01. USANA Health Sciences has a 1 year low of $43.01 and a 1 year high of $92.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.98.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of USANA Health Sciences in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th.

In other USANA Health Sciences news, CFO G Doug Iiekking sold 454 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.29, for a total transaction of $34,635.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,942.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 45.40% of the company’s stock.

USANA Health Sciences Company Profile

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

