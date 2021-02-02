USDJ (USDJ) Price Hits $1.00

USDJ (CURRENCY:USDJ) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. One USDJ token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002815 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, USDJ has traded 1% higher against the US dollar. USDJ has a total market cap of $14.69 million and approximately $1.42 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get USDJ alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002812 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001028 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00048697 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.80 or 0.00142666 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.45 or 0.00065859 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.65 or 0.00251773 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.58 or 0.00063406 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.27 or 0.00037273 BTC.

USDJ Token Profile

USDJ’s total supply is 14,658,182 tokens. The official website for USDJ is just.network

USDJ Token Trading

USDJ can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDJ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDJ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDJ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for USDJ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDJ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.