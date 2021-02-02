USDX [Kava] (USDX) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $534,743.00

USDX [Kava] (CURRENCY:USDX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 2nd. In the last week, USDX [Kava] has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. USDX [Kava] has a market cap of $27.30 million and $534,743.00 worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDX [Kava] token can now be bought for about $0.80 or 0.00002205 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,144.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $440.19 or 0.01217857 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $183.85 or 0.00508660 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.10 or 0.00036229 BTC.
- Steem (STEEM) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000544 BTC.
- Ultra (UOS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000398 BTC.
- Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00008385 BTC.
- PRIZM (PZM) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000016 BTC.
- Peercoin (PPC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001167 BTC.
- Namecoin (NMC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002071 BTC.
