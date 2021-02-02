v.systems (VSYS) Trading Up 9.1% This Week

v.systems (CURRENCY:VSYS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 2nd. v.systems has a total market capitalization of $33.86 million and approximately $1.19 million worth of v.systems was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, v.systems has traded up 9.1% against the dollar. One v.systems coin can now be purchased for $0.0154 or 0.00000042 BTC on major exchanges.

v.systems Coin Profile

v.systems (VSYS) is a SPoS coin that uses the SPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 11th, 2019. v.systems’ total supply is 4,121,387,578 coins and its circulating supply is 2,197,779,114 coins. v.systems’ official message board is medium.com/vsystems. The official website for v.systems is www.v.systems. v.systems’ official Twitter account is @VSYSCoin.

v.systems can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

