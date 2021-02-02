Valdor Technology International Inc. (VTI.V) (CVE:VTI) Stock Price Up 95.1%

Valdor Technology International Inc. (VTI.V) (CVE:VTI) was up 95.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.44 and last traded at C$0.40. Approximately 188,032 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 167% from the average daily volume of 70,434 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.11 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.32 million and a P/E ratio of 3.57.

Get Valdor Technology International Inc. (VTI.V) alerts:

Valdor Technology International Inc. (VTI.V) (CVE:VTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.06 million for the quarter.

Valdor Technology International Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing fiber optic products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Valdor Fiber Optics Inc and changed its name to Valdor Technology International Inc in July 2008. Valdor Technology International Inc was incorporated in 1984 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Story: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for Valdor Technology International Inc. (VTI.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valdor Technology International Inc. (VTI.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.