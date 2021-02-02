Valens Groworks (OTCMKTS:VGWCF) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Valens Groworks Corp (OTCMKTS:VGWCF)’s share price dropped 1.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.36 and last traded at $1.41. Approximately 619,528 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 156% from the average daily volume of 242,212 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.43.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.54.

About Valens Groworks (OTCMKTS:VGWCF)

Valens Groworks Corp., a biotechnology company, engages in the scientific research of phytopharmaceutical material primarily producing cannabis and cannabis related products. It is also involved in the analytical laboratory testing of cannabis. The company has a collaborative research partnership with UBC Okanagan and Thompson Rivers University.

