Valeo SA (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Short Interest Down 21.6% in January

Valeo SA (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a drop of 21.6% from the December 31st total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

VLEEY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Valeo in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Valeo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Valeo in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Valeo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Valeo in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Valeo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

OTCMKTS VLEEY traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.64. 6,556 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,081. Valeo has a 12 month low of $5.50 and a 12 month high of $20.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 2.18.

Valeo SA designs, produces, and sells components, integrated systems, modules, and services for the automotive sector in France, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and other European countries. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems.

