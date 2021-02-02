Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) Shares Up 5.1%

Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) shot up 5.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $205.11 and last traded at $205.10. 173,595 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 166,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at $195.09.

VMI has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. William Blair upgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Valmont Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.00.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 31.31 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.39.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.50%.

In other news, SVP Timothy P. Francis sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.86, for a total transaction of $80,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $886,992.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen G. Kaniewski sold 4,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total transaction of $765,351.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,295,811.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,524 shares of company stock valued at $1,030,714. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 25,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,988,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Valmont Industries by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Valmont Industries by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Valmont Industries by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Valmont Industries by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 85.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI)

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.