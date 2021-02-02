VanEck Vectors Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:HAP) Trading Up 0.9%

VanEck Vectors Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:HAP)’s stock price was up 0.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $40.17 and last traded at $40.15. Approximately 1,106 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 4,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.80.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.56.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Natural Resources ETF stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:HAP) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.76% of VanEck Vectors Natural Resources ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Featured Article: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Natural Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Natural Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.