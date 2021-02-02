Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Acquired by Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV

Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 405,205 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,053 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 10.1% of Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV owned about 0.11% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares worth $57,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,819,000 after purchasing an additional 10,413 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 5,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 36,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,670,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $207,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded up $2.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $140.76. 47,053 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,549,229. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $87.71 and a 52 week high of $143.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $140.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.19.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

