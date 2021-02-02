Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Purchased by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 368.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,177 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,217 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXF. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 5,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000.

VXF opened at $172.76 on Tuesday. Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $74.19 and a 1-year high of $178.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.56.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

