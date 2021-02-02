Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VXF) Stock Holdings Increased by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 367,314 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,469 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 1.8% of Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned approximately 0.44% of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares worth $60,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 126.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 32,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,179,000 after acquiring an additional 18,002 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 21,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $288,000. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 14,147.8% during the third quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 6,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 6,508 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VXF opened at $172.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.56. Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $74.19 and a one year high of $178.30.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

