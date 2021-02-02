Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Purchased by Arlington Financial Advisors LLC

Arlington Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,664 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 411,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,014,000 after acquiring an additional 46,207 shares during the period. Wolf Group Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 9,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Orca Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $2,357,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $70,000.

Shares of VEU traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.19. 51,545 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,134,077. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $35.41 and a 1-year high of $61.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.07.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

