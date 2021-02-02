Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 521,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,247 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned approximately 0.10% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares worth $30,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 58,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 6,726 shares during the period. VERITY Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 117,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,915,000 after acquiring an additional 7,663 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $148,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 27.6% during the third quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 69,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,490,000 after purchasing an additional 14,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.5% during the third quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 48,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $59.58 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $35.41 and a 52 week high of $61.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.07.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.