Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) is CAPROCK Group Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 650,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 25,857 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 3.7% of CAPROCK Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $32,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,143,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $525,083,000 after buying an additional 4,594,382 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 222.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,407,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $190,587,000 after buying an additional 3,038,699 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,562,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,512,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,095,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $53.79. The company had a trading volume of 263,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,316,227. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $29.95 and a 1 year high of $54.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.34 and a 200 day moving average of $46.59.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.