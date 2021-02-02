Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Purchased by Creative Planning

Creative Planning increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,365,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 177,327 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 1.3% of Creative Planning’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Creative Planning owned 0.79% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares worth $569,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 40,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 67,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,911,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iron Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Iron Financial LLC now owns 7,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $52.99 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $29.95 and a 1 year high of $54.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.59.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

