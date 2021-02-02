Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM) is DeDora Capital Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

DeDora Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,949 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,935 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 5.6% of DeDora Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $11,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 6,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 21,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.9% in the third quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.8% in the third quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Hayek Kallen Investment Management increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% in the third quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 20,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period.

Shares of VYM traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $93.00. 51,268 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,074,593. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $60.07 and a twelve month high of $96.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.26.

