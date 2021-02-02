Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) Short Interest Up 22.7% in January

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 668,700 shares, a growth of 22.7% from the December 31st total of 544,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 663,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 179.8% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 51.3% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $60,000.

NASDAQ VCLT opened at $107.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.00. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $78.18 and a twelve month high of $113.29.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

