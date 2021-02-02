Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,000 shares, a decline of 20.9% from the December 31st total of 78,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 435,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 7,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 2,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VGLT opened at $92.48 on Tuesday. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $85.32 and a twelve month high of $109.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.98 and a 200 day moving average of $96.08.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

