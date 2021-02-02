Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) is Creative Planning’s 10th Largest Position

Creative Planning lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,186,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,697,028 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 2.7% of Creative Planning’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Creative Planning owned about 3.76% of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares worth $1,204,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,340,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $500,662,000 after buying an additional 669,303 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,705,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $144,810,000 after purchasing an additional 477,013 shares during the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.2% during the third quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 1,285,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $101,533,000 after purchasing an additional 39,737 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,126,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $95,682,000 after purchasing an additional 56,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 1,081,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,434,000 after purchasing an additional 118,652 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $86.90 on Tuesday. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $55.58 and a 1-year high of $99.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.28.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

