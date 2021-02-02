Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) is Austin Private Wealth LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Austin Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 310,506 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,786 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 14.2% of Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Austin Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 1.42% of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares worth $49,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTWO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 131.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 426,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,547,000 after buying an additional 241,970 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 327,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,773,000 after purchasing an additional 110,884 shares during the last quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,843,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 294,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,637,000 after purchasing an additional 41,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 257,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,147,000 after purchasing an additional 62,055 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTWO traded up $2.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $172.65. 1,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 426,580. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $164.66 and a 200-day moving average of $147.45. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $76.92 and a 52 week high of $175.89.

