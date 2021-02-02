Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) Position Raised by Creative Planning

Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,370,184 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,592 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned about 0.69% of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares worth $266,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $46,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $202.84 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $95.51 and a 12 month high of $210.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.59.

