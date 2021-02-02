Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Acquired by Eagle Ridge Investment Management

Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,227 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management owned 0.06% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $6,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTEB. SCS Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.7% in the third quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 8,206,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,736,000 after acquiring an additional 861,033 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,426,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,993,000 after acquiring an additional 387,047 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 90.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 714,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,920,000 after acquiring an additional 339,462 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,997,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,741,000 after acquiring an additional 277,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,640,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,748,000 after acquiring an additional 208,935 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VTEB traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.33. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,447,258. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.71. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $44.00 and a 12 month high of $55.45.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTEB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.