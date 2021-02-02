Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) is Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s 5th Largest Position

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 816,461 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,496 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 2.1% of Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned about 0.10% of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares worth $72,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 16,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 16,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 2,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% during the third quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 7,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% in the third quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 17,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter.

BND opened at $87.32 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.71 and a 200 day moving average of $87.93. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $76.49 and a fifty-two week high of $89.59.

