Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Acquired by Creative Planning

Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 41.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,415,850 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,429,050 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 3.6% of Creative Planning’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Creative Planning owned 2.30% of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares worth $1,624,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BND. Parkside Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 16,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% during the third quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 16,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.8% in the third quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 2,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% in the third quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 7,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 17,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BND opened at $87.32 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.93. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $76.49 and a 52 week high of $89.59.

Featured Article: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.