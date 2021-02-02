Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) is Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 379,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,033 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 2.9% of Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares worth $22,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $31,135,000. Country Club Trust Company n.a. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $20,331,000. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 94.8% during the third quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 793,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,386,000 after buying an additional 386,045 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 726,103.9% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 370,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,321,000 after purchasing an additional 370,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 46.2% during the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 879,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,164,000 after purchasing an additional 277,777 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $62.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,001,468. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $36.42 and a 1-year high of $63.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.17 and a 200 day moving average of $57.60.

