Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) is Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 140,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,105 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 3.4% of Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $27,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 329.7% during the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 690.0% in the 3rd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $3.51 on Tuesday, reaching $200.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,960,454. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.20. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $109.49 and a 52 week high of $202.34.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

