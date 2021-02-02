Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stock Position Raised by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 122,693 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,886 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 0.7% of Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $23,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $310,739,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 606.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,571,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,402 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $153,279,000. Foster Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $165,025,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,708,000.

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $197.30 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.20. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $109.49 and a 52-week high of $202.34.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

