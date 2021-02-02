Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 851 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% during the third quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. FSA Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% during the third quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 27,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% during the third quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 8,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VTV stock traded up $2.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $120.95. 105,899 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,896,029. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.26. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $75.55 and a 1 year high of $124.14.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.