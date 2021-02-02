Vanilla Network Reaches Market Cap of $103,257.03 (VNLA)

Vanilla Network (CURRENCY:VNLA) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 2nd. During the last seven days, Vanilla Network has traded 23.5% lower against the dollar. Vanilla Network has a market cap of $103,257.03 and approximately $69,492.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vanilla Network token can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000504 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Vanilla Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002856 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001049 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.76 or 0.00047811 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.23 or 0.00143263 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.48 or 0.00066963 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.99 or 0.00256687 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.57 or 0.00064376 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00037334 BTC.

Vanilla Network Token Profile

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 948,753 tokens and its circulating supply is 584,325 tokens. The official message board for Vanilla Network is medium.com/@mar_one1 . The official website for Vanilla Network is vanilla.network

Buying and Selling Vanilla Network

Vanilla Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanilla Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vanilla Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vanilla Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vanilla Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vanilla Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.