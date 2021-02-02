Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) Short Interest Update

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,460,000 shares, a growth of 25.9% from the December 31st total of 1,160,000 shares. Approximately 4.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 359,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.

VBLT stock opened at $2.44 on Tuesday. Vascular Biogenics has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $3.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.50. The firm has a market cap of $116.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 1.17.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. Vascular Biogenics had a negative net margin of 2,692.41% and a negative return on equity of 61.77%. The firm had revenue of $0.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.15 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vascular Biogenics will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VBLT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vascular Biogenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 16th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Vascular Biogenics from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.85.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBLT. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Vascular Biogenics by 184.4% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 55,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 35,766 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Vascular Biogenics by 142.2% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 54,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vascular Biogenics during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Vascular Biogenics by 45.7% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 31,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

About Vascular Biogenics

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer and immune/inflammatory indications. The company's program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels.

