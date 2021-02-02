Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Given Buy Rating at Oppenheimer

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Oppenheimer in a research note issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $25.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.77% from the company’s previous close.

VECO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Veeco Instruments from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of NASDAQ VECO traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 242,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,248. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $978.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.93 and a beta of 1.42. Veeco Instruments has a one year low of $7.42 and a one year high of $21.34.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Veeco Instruments by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 60,462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 20,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 46,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516 shares in the last quarter. 98.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Veeco Instruments

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. It offers ion beam deposition and etch systems, laser annealing systems, metal organic chemical vapor deposition systems, packaging lithography equipment; single wafer wet etch and clean systems; molecular beam epitaxy systems; and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems.

