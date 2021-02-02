Veil (VEIL) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $67,411.00

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded up 21% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. During the last seven days, Veil has traded up 18.7% against the US dollar. One Veil coin can now be purchased for about $0.0135 or 0.00000037 BTC on exchanges. Veil has a market cap of $1.16 million and $67,411.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36,260.38 or 1.00003438 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00024754 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $350.08 or 0.00965493 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.54 or 0.00307607 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.03 or 0.00187612 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002253 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000009 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001587 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.98 or 0.00033047 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001883 BTC.

Veil (VEIL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Veil is veil-project.com . The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

Veil can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veil should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Veil using one of the exchanges listed above.

