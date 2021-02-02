Veles 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $50,148.00 (VLS)

Veles (CURRENCY:VLS) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 2nd. In the last week, Veles has traded 12.9% lower against the dollar. One Veles coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0407 or 0.00000113 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Veles has a market capitalization of $52,178.31 and $50,148.00 worth of Veles was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,112.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,516.32 or 0.04198919 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.42 or 0.00411001 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $433.45 or 0.01200289 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.88 or 0.00503653 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.58 or 0.00419748 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003611 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.18 or 0.00258023 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00021574 BTC.

About Veles

VLS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 6th, 2018. Veles’ total supply is 1,392,112 coins and its circulating supply is 1,282,129 coins. The official website for Veles is veles.network. Veles’ official Twitter account is @velescore and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Veles

Veles can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veles should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Veles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

