Ventus VCT 2 C (VNC.L) (LON:VNC) Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of Ventus VCT 2 C (VNC.L) (LON:VNC) were down 1.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 116 ($1.52) and last traded at GBX 116 ($1.52). Approximately 2,550 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 7,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 118 ($1.54).

The stock has a market cap of £13.09 million and a PE ratio of 19.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 118.26 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 119.39.

