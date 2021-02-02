Veolia Environnement S.A. (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Veolia Environnement S.A. (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several analysts have commented on VEOEY shares. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Veolia Environnement in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veolia Environnement from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th.

Get Veolia Environnement alerts:

Shares of VEOEY opened at $26.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.95. Veolia Environnement has a twelve month low of $17.67 and a twelve month high of $32.00.

Veolia Environnement SA designs and provides water, waste, and energy management solutions worldwide. The company is involved in the resource management, production, and delivery of drinking water and industrial process water; collection, treatment, and recycling of wastewater; and design and construction of treatment and network infrastructure.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Veolia Environnement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veolia Environnement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.