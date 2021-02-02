VeraBank N.A. Has $1.48 Million Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

VeraBank N.A. grew its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 281.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,149 shares during the quarter. VeraBank N.A.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 316.9% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,046,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,006,549,000 after buying an additional 9,917,107 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,081,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,132,928,000 after purchasing an additional 50,698 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,529,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $979,671,000 after purchasing an additional 53,689 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 334.6% in the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,874,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $221,746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 288.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,623,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $202,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948,406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.82.

NextEra Energy stock opened at $81.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.70 and a 1 year high of $87.69. The company has a market cap of $160.06 billion, a PE ratio of 41.16, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.09.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. Research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $297,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

