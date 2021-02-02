Verasity (VRA) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $440,239.00

Verasity (CURRENCY:VRA) traded up 15.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. Verasity has a total market capitalization of $3.30 million and approximately $440,239.00 worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Verasity has traded up 24.4% against the US dollar. One Verasity coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.46 or 0.00089900 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000827 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00016791 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $113.92 or 0.00315468 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 3,886.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.62 or 0.00026630 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Verasity Profile

VRA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 10,356,466,694 coins and its circulating supply is 3,880,889,139 coins. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it. Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method. “

Verasity Coin Trading

Verasity can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

