Verde Capital Management Acquires 774 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Verde Capital Management grew its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,425 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises approximately 0.7% of Verde Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Verde Capital Management’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the third quarter worth $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Facebook in the third quarter worth $26,000. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Facebook by 58.2% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the third quarter worth $40,000. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.41.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.28, for a total transaction of $54,587.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $353,410.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 62,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.87, for a total value of $17,172,907.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,408,849 shares of company stock valued at $384,005,409. 14.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $262.01 on Tuesday. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.10 and a 12 month high of $304.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $267.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $267.56. The firm has a market cap of $746.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The company had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

