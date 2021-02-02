VeriCoin (VRC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.93 Million

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded up 8.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. Over the last seven days, VeriCoin has traded 16.9% higher against the dollar. VeriCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.93 million and approximately $377,972.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VeriCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0577 or 0.00000160 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,204.41 or 1.00254782 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00024594 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002262 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.48 or 0.00029017 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0953 or 0.00000264 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002806 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00000229 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002647 BTC.

DAOstack (GEN) traded 39.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000516 BTC.

VeriCoin Profile

VeriCoin (VRC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 33,402,576 coins. The official message board for VeriCoin is www.vericoinforums.com . The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . VeriCoin’s official website is www.vericoin.info

VeriCoin Coin Trading

VeriCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VeriCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

