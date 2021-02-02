Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Shares Gap Down to $77.44

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $77.44, but opened at $42.80. Verint Systems shares last traded at $49.30, with a volume of 91,048 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Verint Systems from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Verint Systems from $66.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Verint Systems from $64.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Verint Systems from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Verint Systems from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Verint Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.75.

The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 198.79, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.58.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 1.51%. The company had revenue of $328.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Verint Systems’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Verint Systems Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total transaction of $68,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 196,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,388,683. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Fante sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.28, for a total value of $301,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,445,861. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,656 shares of company stock valued at $1,800,817. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Verint Systems by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,086 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. bought a new stake in Verint Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $278,000. Insight 2811 Inc. bought a new stake in Verint Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its position in Verint Systems by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 12,999 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 4,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Verint Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $437,000. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verint Systems

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. It operates through Customer Engagement and Cyber Intelligence segments. The company offers Workforce Forecasting and Scheduling for management of workforce scheduling in contact centers, back office operations, and branches; Verint Mobile apps that deliver work-life balance ownership to employees and managers on-the-go; Knowledge Management solution for reduce training time, increase first call resolution, and improve customer satisfaction scores; Virtual Assistant, which provides automated and real-time support for the employee; Verint Real-Time Analytics that surfaces contextual guidance to an employee; Verint Robotic Process Automation solutions; and Verint Employee Desktop that unifies disparate applications on an employee's desktop.

