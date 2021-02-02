VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,460,000 shares, an increase of 22.7% from the December 31st total of 1,190,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 638,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

VeriSign stock opened at $198.71 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.42. VeriSign has a 1 year low of $148.77 and a 1 year high of $221.30. The company has a market capitalization of $22.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.48 and a beta of 0.87.

Get VeriSign alerts:

In other VeriSign news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.85, for a total transaction of $129,251.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,027,094.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.64, for a total value of $1,209,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 863,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,052,623.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,678 shares of company stock valued at $6,946,579. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in VeriSign by 1.4% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,893,321 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $592,697,000 after purchasing an additional 40,640 shares in the last quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,291,030 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $264,467,000 after buying an additional 505,448 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in VeriSign by 78.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 859,545 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $176,078,000 after acquiring an additional 378,516 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in VeriSign by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 718,708 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $147,228,000 after acquiring an additional 46,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atalan Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in VeriSign by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atalan Capital Partners LP now owns 605,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $123,934,000 after acquiring an additional 52,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of VeriSign from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $246.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.80.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure that enables Internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 Internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.