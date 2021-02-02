Veritaseum (VERI) Trading Up 79% This Week

Veritaseum (CURRENCY:VERI) traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 2nd. One Veritaseum token can currently be purchased for approximately $23.82 or 0.00066545 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Veritaseum has a market capitalization of $51.21 million and approximately $67,739.00 worth of Veritaseum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Veritaseum has traded up 79% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.35 or 0.00065242 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $299.66 or 0.00837114 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00006052 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00047053 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,718.45 or 0.04800553 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002799 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00034984 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002793 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00014686 BTC.

About Veritaseum

Veritaseum (VERI) is a token. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2017. Veritaseum’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,149,646 tokens. Veritaseum’s official Twitter account is @Veritaseuminc and its Facebook page is accessible here . Veritaseum’s official website is veritas.veritaseum.com

Veritaseum Token Trading

Veritaseum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veritaseum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veritaseum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Veritaseum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

