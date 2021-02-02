Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Director Buys $64,850.00 in Stock

Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Director John Sughrue acquired 2,500 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.94 per share, with a total value of $64,850.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 60,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,574,454.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

John Sughrue also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 8th, John Sughrue bought 850 shares of Veritex stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.37 per share, with a total value of $19,864.50.

On Wednesday, November 4th, John Sughrue bought 2,500 shares of Veritex stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.52 per share, with a total value of $48,800.00.

Shares of NASDAQ VBTX traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.82. 249,896 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 319,928. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.77. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.02 and a 52-week high of $29.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.16.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. Veritex had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 6.70%. On average, analysts forecast that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 4th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Veritex’s payout ratio is 29.69%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBTX. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Veritex by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 611,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,690,000 after purchasing an additional 256,745 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income purchased a new stake in Veritex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,644,000. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Veritex by 21.2% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,110,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,917,000 after purchasing an additional 194,231 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Veritex in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,737,000. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Veritex during the third quarter worth approximately $1,534,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VBTX. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Veritex from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Veritex from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Veritex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

Veritex Company Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include demand, savings, money market and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts.

