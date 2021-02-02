Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $32.56 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) will report $32.56 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Fifteen analysts have provided estimates for Verizon Communications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $31.81 billion to $33.71 billion. Verizon Communications posted sales of $31.61 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Verizon Communications will report full-year sales of $133.18 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $130.92 billion to $136.79 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $135.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $131.56 billion to $140.83 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Verizon Communications.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $34.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $61.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.84.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $54.28 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.84. Verizon Communications has a 52-week low of $48.84 and a 52-week high of $61.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $224.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.18%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Weil Company Inc. boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 7,903 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 23,576 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,874 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 5,348 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 10,010 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Verizon Communications (VZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.