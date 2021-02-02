Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Stake Cut by Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV reduced its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,505 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,035 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VZ. Pensionfund Sabic raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 80,500 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,789,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,139 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 49,719 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 222.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 23,950 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 16,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 232,132 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $13,810,000 after purchasing an additional 4,225 shares during the last quarter. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VZ shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Sunday, November 1st. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.84.

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $54.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.84 and a 1 year high of $61.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.07 and its 200-day moving average is $58.84.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $34.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a $0.6275 dividend. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.18%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

