Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) Trading 5.8% Higher

Shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) traded up 5.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.88 and last traded at $13.86. 1,531,027 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 68% from the average session volume of 910,649 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.10.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Verra Mobility from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Verra Mobility from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verra Mobility from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Verra Mobility from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verra Mobility has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.92.

The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.10 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 4.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.50.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $96.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.71 million. Verra Mobility had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 26.82%. On average, analysts predict that Verra Mobility Co. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David Martin Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total value of $119,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 535,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,386,914.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Rebecca Collins sold 5,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total transaction of $77,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 28,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,081.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 55,750 shares of company stock valued at $689,925. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Verra Mobility during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new stake in Verra Mobility in the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Verra Mobility by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Verra Mobility by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 3,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verra Mobility during the third quarter worth about $125,000. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

