VerusCoin (VRSC) Market Cap Hits $24.46 Million

VerusCoin (CURRENCY:VRSC) traded up 37.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. During the last seven days, VerusCoin has traded up 56.5% against the dollar. VerusCoin has a market cap of $24.46 million and approximately $67,903.00 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VerusCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.40 or 0.00001131 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002803 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001042 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00047717 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.21 or 0.00140512 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.32 or 0.00065254 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.84 or 0.00251424 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.53 or 0.00063061 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.13 or 0.00036751 BTC.

VerusCoin Coin Profile

VerusCoin launched on August 13th, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 60,529,513 coins. VerusCoin’s official website is www.veruscoin.io . VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @VerusCoin . The official message board for VerusCoin is medium.com/@veruscoin

Buying and Selling VerusCoin

